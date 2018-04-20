Vogt (shoulder) will likely go to extended spring training next week to get at-bats, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Once he's able to build up at-bats, he's expected to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Vogt appears to be on track to return to the big-league club in the second week of May, though it remains unclear whether the Brewers plan to keep him or Jett Bandy on the team once that time comes.