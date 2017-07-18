Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Held out Tuesday

Vogt (knee, neck) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Pirates.

The veteran catcher left Monday's contest after a collision at home plate with Chad Kuhl, and it seems like things haven't improved after a night's rest. The results of the MRI on Vogt's knee (the more concerning injury of the two) haven't been revealed yet, but more information on his status should come forth soon. Continue to consider him day-to-day while Manny Pina assumes regular catching duties for the Brewers in the meantime.

