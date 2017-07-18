Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Hits DL with knee, neck issue
Vogt (knee, neck) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.
The Brewers apparently thought it was in Vogt's best interest to rest for a while rather than rush back into action during the next week, so he'll watch the team from the bench for at least the next 10 days. Manny Pina seems like the favorite to pick up primary catching duties in his stead, although Jett Bandy should also land some starts in the meantime now that he's been brought back to the big leagues.
