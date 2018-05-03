Vogt went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a rehab appearance at Double-A Biloxi on Wednesday.

Vogt started at catcher and played five innings in the first game of his rehab assignment. He may need to play a full nine-inning game behind the plate before the Brewers sign off on his return from the 10-day disabled list, but it doesn't look like Vogt will require much more additional rehab time.