Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Homers in first rehab appearance
Vogt went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a rehab appearance at Double-A Biloxi on Wednesday.
Vogt started at catcher and played five innings in the first game of his rehab assignment. He may need to play a full nine-inning game behind the plate before the Brewers sign off on his return from the 10-day disabled list, but it doesn't look like Vogt will require much more additional rehab time.
