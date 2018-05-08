Vogt suffered damage to his right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Vogt will get a second opinion on his injuries, but it appears likely that he'll need to undergo surgery. Per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Vogt would likely be forced to miss the remainder of the season if he ends up having surgery.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories