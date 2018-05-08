Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Hurts shoulder capsule and rotator cuff
Vogt suffered damage to his right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Vogt will get a second opinion on his injuries, but it appears likely that he'll need to undergo surgery. Per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Vogt would likely be forced to miss the remainder of the season if he ends up having surgery.
