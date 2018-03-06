Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Lands DH duties Tuesday
Vogt (shoulder) will act as the designated hitter Tuesday against the White Sox, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The veteran backstop suffered a shoulder strain last week, but it doesn't seem like the issue hampers his ability to hit. As such, Vogt will enter the lineup while the Brewers still have the luxury of utilizing a DH. He's still not expected to return to catching for another week or two, but a firmer timetable for his return behind the plate should come forth as he progresses his throwing program.
