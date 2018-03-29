Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Lands on disabled list

Vogt (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

Vogt continues to work his way back from a shoulder strain. He's hoping to be cleared for baseball activities March 30, after which he'll need to get up to speed before embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment. If all goes as planned, Vogt is hoping to rejoin the Brewers near the beginning of May. In the meantime, Jett Bandy will open the season as the team's backup catcher.