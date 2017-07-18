Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Listed as day-to-day with knee injury
Vogt reported that he's most concerned with the knee injury he sustained Monday and that he's day-to-day, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Vogt was evaluated for a left knee strain and a neck strain after being lifted from Monday's game following his collision at the plate, but it sounds like the knee injury is a bit more worrisome than the neck ailment at this time. We'll have a better idea of the injury's severity when the MRI results are revealed. For now, he'll be listed as day-to-day.
More News
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: MRI reveals MCL strain•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Hits DL with knee, neck issue•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Held out Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Being evaluated for strains to neck, knee•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Leaves game after collision•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Not starting Sunday•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...