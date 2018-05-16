Vogt will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery this week, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Vogt has been sidelined for the first two and a half months of the season and recently suffered a setback in his rehab. After meeting with a specialist Tuesday, it was confirmed that the veteran backstop would require major surgery, thus officially ending his season and potentially his big-league career. Manny Pina and Jett Bandy will continue to handle catching duties moving forward.