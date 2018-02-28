Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Out with shoulder strain

Vogt suffered a shoulder strain Wednesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Vogt is expected to miss two to three weeks. That timeline would have him back with at least a bit of time to get up to speed before the start of the regular season, but perhaps not enough to stake a claim for the starting role ahead of Manny Pina. If he misses more than the initial estimate, though, it would likely open up the backup catcher position to Jeff Bandy to start the year.