Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Out with shoulder strain
Vogt suffered a shoulder strain Wednesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Vogt is expected to miss two to three weeks. That timeline would have him back with at least a bit of time to get up to speed before the start of the regular season, but perhaps not enough to stake a claim for the starting role ahead of Manny Pina. If he misses more than the initial estimate, though, it would likely open up the backup catcher position to Jeff Bandy to start the year.
More News
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Hopes for improved defense in 2018•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Avoids arbitration, staying in Milwaukee•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Sits out Sunday•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Powers Brewers to win with 12th homer•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Rips trio of doubles Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Sits against lefty•
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Podcast: Is third base shallow?
Nolan Arenado headlines a pretty strong group of third basemen for 2018, but it might not be...