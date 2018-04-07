Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Plays catch
Vogt (shoulder) was able to resume throwing Saturday morning, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Vogt will continue to play catch Sunday and Tuesday, and barring any immediate setback, he will likely begin a minor-league rehab assignment in the near future. The backstop is expected to remain sidelined for a few more weeks, but expect a more concrete timetable once he's cleared to take the field.
