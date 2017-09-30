Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Powers Brewers to win with 12th homer

Vogt went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

Making his eighth straight start for Milwaukee, Vogt powered the offense, helping keep the Brewers alive in the wild-card hunt. He's had a trying season, from being designated for assignment by the A's to missing a significant stretch with a knee injury, but Vogt has come on strong over the past week or so. He figures to remain behind the plate for the final two games of the regular season with Manny Pina (thumb) still unable to go.