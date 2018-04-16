Vogt (shoulder) took part in high-intensity throwing drills Monday, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

Vogt has been playing catch for over a week, but he is apparently making progress, as the report indicates he is closing in on a rehab assignment. It's not clear how much longer Vogt will need to get back to 100 percent, but he figures to occupy a part-time role alongside Manny Pina once he is.