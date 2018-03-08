Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Resumes throwing

Vogt (shoulder) began a throwing program and will DH in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

According to Vogt, this is a "huge, huge step in the right direction" as he didn't detect any pain during the drills. This clearly marks solid progress for the veteran backstop as Vogt has been dealing with a shoulder strain for over a week. There should be a better indication of whether Vogt will be ready by Opening Day once he's able to take the field during a spring game -- which is expected to come next week -- but the club will continue to take it step-by-step with the 33-year-old.