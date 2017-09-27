Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Rips trio of doubles Tuesday

Vogt went 3-for-4 with two runs and three doubles in Tuesday's win over the Reds.

Vogt's three-double performance tied the Brewers' single-game record. With fellow catcher Manny Pina likely out for season with a sprained left thumb, the 32-year-old backstop has been receiving near everyday catching duties recently. Unfortunately, he has yet to take full advantage of his extended opportunity, as Vogt is hitting just .149 during September and has thrown out only one attempted base-stealer on the month. Despite his starter status, the veteran isn't very fantasy-relevant outside of deeper two-catcher formats at this point.