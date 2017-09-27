Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Rips trio of doubles Tuesday
Vogt went 3-for-4 with two runs and three doubles in Tuesday's win over the Reds.
Vogt's three-double performance tied the Brewers' single-game record. With fellow catcher Manny Pina likely out for season with a sprained left thumb, the 32-year-old backstop has been receiving near everyday catching duties recently. Unfortunately, he has yet to take full advantage of his extended opportunity, as Vogt is hitting just .149 during September and has thrown out only one attempted base-stealer on the month. Despite his starter status, the veteran isn't very fantasy-relevant outside of deeper two-catcher formats at this point.
More News
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Sits against lefty•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Gets breather Monday•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Slaps pinch-hit homer•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Activated from disabled list•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Remains on schedule for Friday return•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...