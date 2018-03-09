Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Sees doctor for shoulder

Vogt is seeing a doctor about his strained shoulder Friday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Vogt has been out for nine days battling a shoulder strain. If the report from the doctor is positive, he'll continue with his throwing program and could be back in Cactus League action soon.

