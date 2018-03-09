Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Sees doctor for shoulder
Vogt is seeing a doctor about his strained shoulder Friday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Vogt has been out for nine days battling a shoulder strain. If the report from the doctor is positive, he'll continue with his throwing program and could be back in Cactus League action soon.
More News
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Resumes throwing•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Lands DH duties Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Believes he'll be ready by Opening Day•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Out with shoulder strain•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Hopes for improved defense in 2018•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Avoids arbitration, staying in Milwaukee•
-
Fantasy Baseball: Fade Strasburg, Gordon
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Spring Takes: Moustakas, CarGo fallout
Mike Moustakas and Carlos Gonzalez are back with their old teams, which is pretty disrupting...
-
Moustakas back in KC
Heath Cummings says this isn't a great landing spot for Mike Moustakas in Fantasy and it squeezes...
-
Podcast: Summing up each position
We're recapping all of our position previews in one handy episode! The FBT crew catches you...
-
Late-rounders with ace upside
Uncovering a high-end starter deep in your draft could be a Fantasy bonanza. Here are a dozen...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Shaw
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...