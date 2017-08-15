Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Shifts rehab to Triple-A
Vogt (knee) will move his rehab to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday.
Vogt has been sidelined since July 17 with a neck strain and a strained MCL in his left knee, with the latter injury resulting in a longer recovery time. He looks to be on the mend, however, as the backstop appeared in three consecutive games with Low-A Wisconsin over the weekend, going 2-for-11 at the dish. He'll likely get in a few games behind the plate with Colorado Springs before potentially meeting up with the Brewers in Colorado for their series with the Rockies that kicks off Friday. Vogt will likely split catching duties with Manny Pina once he's activated.
More News
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Will begin rehab assignment this weekend•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Ahead of schedule in his return•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Aims for return in two weeks•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: MRI reveals MCL strain•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Hits DL with knee, neck issue•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Held out Tuesday•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...