Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Shifts rehab to Triple-A

Vogt (knee) will move his rehab to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Vogt has been sidelined since July 17 with a neck strain and a strained MCL in his left knee, with the latter injury resulting in a longer recovery time. He looks to be on the mend, however, as the backstop appeared in three consecutive games with Low-A Wisconsin over the weekend, going 2-for-11 at the dish. He'll likely get in a few games behind the plate with Colorado Springs before potentially meeting up with the Brewers in Colorado for their series with the Rockies that kicks off Friday. Vogt will likely split catching duties with Manny Pina once he's activated.