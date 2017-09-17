Play

Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Sits against lefty

Vogt is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

The Marlins are throwing left-hander Dillon Peters, so the Brewers will deploy a righty-heavy lineup that includes Manny Pina behind the plate.

