Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Sits out Sunday
Vogt is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Vogt made nine straight starts for the Brewers down the stretch run, but after the team was eliminated from playoff contention Saturday, he'll be given a well-earned day off. Jett Bandy will take over behind the plate and bat eighth during the regular season's final game.
