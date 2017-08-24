Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Slaps pinch-hit homer

Vogt hit a solo home run in the ninth inning during Wednesday's loss to San Francisco.

Vogt entered as a pinch hitter and pulled the Brewers within two runs of the lead, but the comeback bid ultimately fell short. The veteran catcher sports an incredible .297/.341/.757 slash line since joining Milwaukee. However, those are likely unsustainable numbers, and Vogt is splitting starts with Manny Pina behind the dish.