Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Slaps pinch-hit homer
Vogt hit a solo home run in the ninth inning during Wednesday's loss to San Francisco.
Vogt entered as a pinch hitter and pulled the Brewers within two runs of the lead, but the comeback bid ultimately fell short. The veteran catcher sports an incredible .297/.341/.757 slash line since joining Milwaukee. However, those are likely unsustainable numbers, and Vogt is splitting starts with Manny Pina behind the dish.
More News
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Activated from disabled list•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Remains on schedule for Friday return•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Shifts rehab to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Will begin rehab assignment this weekend•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Ahead of schedule in his return•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Aims for return in two weeks•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...