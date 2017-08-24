Play

Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Slaps pinch-hit homer

Vogt hit a solo home run in the ninth inning during Wednesday's loss to San Francisco.

Vogt entered as a pinch hitter and pulled the Brewers within two runs of the lead, but the comeback bid ultimately fell short. The veteran catcher sports an incredible .297/.341/.757 slash line since joining Milwaukee. However, those are likely unsustainable numbers, and Vogt is splitting starts with Manny Pina behind the dish.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast