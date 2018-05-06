Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Suffers setback in rehab game
Vogt (shoulder) has suffered an unspecified setback and will return to Milwaukee for further examination, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Vogt was lifted from Saturday's game for Triple-A Colorado springs after he appeared to aggravate his shoulder while attempting to throw out a runner. It's unclear exactly what went wrong, but the team will be extra cautious with the 33-year-old backstop. He had been hoping for an activation at some point next weekend, but for now, Jett Bandy will remain locked in to the backup catcher role in Milwaukee.
More News
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Exits rehab game•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Homers in first rehab appearance•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Approaching rehab assignment•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Will head to extended spring training•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Headed for extended spring training soon•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Ramping up drill intensity•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....