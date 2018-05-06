Vogt (shoulder) has suffered an unspecified setback and will return to Milwaukee for further examination, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Vogt was lifted from Saturday's game for Triple-A Colorado springs after he appeared to aggravate his shoulder while attempting to throw out a runner. It's unclear exactly what went wrong, but the team will be extra cautious with the 33-year-old backstop. He had been hoping for an activation at some point next weekend, but for now, Jett Bandy will remain locked in to the backup catcher role in Milwaukee.