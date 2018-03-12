Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Suffers shoulder setback

Vogt suffered a setback with his shoulder strain, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Vogt initially strained his shoulder in late February but was expected to be ready by Opening Day. This setback means he's likely to start the season on the disabled list, opening up a spot for Jett Bandy to begin the year as the Brewers' backup catcher.

