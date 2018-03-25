Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Targeting May 1 return
Vogt (shoulder) said Friday that he remains on a six-week recovery timetable and is hopeful that he'll be ready to rejoin the Brewers on May 1, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Vogt, who will open the season on the 10-day disabled list, said he expected to be cleared for baseball activities March 30 after the strained right shoulder kept him idle for most of the month. It will likely be a few weeks after that before Vogt embarks on a minor-league rehab assignment, but assuming he runs into no snags in his recovery, a return to action in early May seems feasible. Jett Bandy will serve as the No. 2 catcher behind Manny Pina until Vogt is activated from the DL.
