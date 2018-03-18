Brewers' Stephen Vogt: To open season on DL
Manager Craig Counsell confirmed Sunday that Vogt (shoulder) will open the season on the disabled list, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
There was some speculation that Vogt could be released after suffering a setback with his shoulder strain last week, but the Brewers confirmed that the veteran catcher will remain on the 25-man roster when the season kicks off on March 29. A definitive timeline for his return still has not been established, but it's currently looking like he'll be out for at least a month, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Jett Bandy will share catching duties with Manny Pina until Vogt is able to return from the DL.
