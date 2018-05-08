Vogt (shoulder) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday.

After suffering a setback in a rehab game Saturday, Vogt will be forced to miss more time. Additional information regarding the severity of Vogt's setback should become available soon. With Vogt out, look for Jett Bandy to continue serving as Milwaukee's primary backup option behind the dish.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories