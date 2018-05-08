Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Transferred to 60-day DL
Vogt (shoulder) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday.
After suffering a setback in a rehab game Saturday, Vogt will be forced to miss more time. Additional information regarding the severity of Vogt's setback should become available soon. With Vogt out, look for Jett Bandy to continue serving as Milwaukee's primary backup option behind the dish.
More News
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Suffers setback in rehab game•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Exits rehab game•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Homers in first rehab appearance•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Approaching rehab assignment•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Will head to extended spring training•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Headed for extended spring training soon•
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...