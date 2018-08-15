Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Will begin catching bullpen sessions
Vogt (shoulder) is slated to begin catching bullpen sessions for the team's rotation members over the weekend, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
While the activity amounts to a positive step forward for Vogt, he'll remain out for the season after undergoing the second major shoulder surgery of his career back in May. The backstop isn't expected to receive clearance to begin hitting until November, effectively closing the door on the 33-year-old making a cameo in the playoffs if Milwaukee should make a deep run. Given his advanced age and shaky track record on the health front, Vogt is expected to be non-tendered over the winter and hit free agency.
