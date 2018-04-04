Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Will resume throwing shortly
Vogt (shoulder) will resume throwing later this week or during the Brewers' upcoming road trip next week, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Vogt continues to make solid progress as he works his way back from a strained shoulder. The backstop is still expected to be sidelined into May, as he'll need to embark on a rehab assignment before rejoining the big club. A more concrete timetable for his return should emerge as he continues to ramp up his activity in the coming weeks.
More News
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Out Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibity update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...