Vogt (shoulder) will resume throwing later this week or during the Brewers' upcoming road trip next week, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Vogt continues to make solid progress as he works his way back from a strained shoulder. The backstop is still expected to be sidelined into May, as he'll need to embark on a rehab assignment before rejoining the big club. A more concrete timetable for his return should emerge as he continues to ramp up his activity in the coming weeks.