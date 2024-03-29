The Brewers placed Clarke (knee) on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right meniscus tear.

According to MLB.com, Clarke is expected to miss at least 6-to-8 weeks due to the injury, which he suffered during a workout in the final week of spring training. Surgery apparently isn't off the table for Clarke, which would extend his recovery timeline and potentially put him at risk of missing the season. For the time being, Clarke looks like he'll try to treat the injury with rest and rehab, so he'll pause his baseball activities for the next two weeks before likely beginning a throwing program. Before suffering the injury, Clarke had been expected to fill a middle-relief role after posting a 5.95 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 59 innings with the Royals in 2023.