The Brewers outrighted Clarke to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.
He's no longer on the 40-man roster, but Clarke will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The right-hander has posted a 5.34 ERA and 26:7 K:BB over 30.1 innings with Nashville in 2024.
