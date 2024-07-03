The Brewers designated Clarke for assignment Wednesday.
The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Aaron Civale, who was acquired via trade. Clarke missed the beginning of the season while recovering from knee surgery and has posted a 5.34 ERA and 26:7 K:BB over 30.1 innings with Triple-A Nashville.
More News
-
Brewers' Taylor Clarke: Lands on minor-league IL•
-
Brewers' Taylor Clarke: Activated, optioned to Nashville•
-
Brewers' Taylor Clarke: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Brewers' Taylor Clarke: Hoping for late-May return•
-
Brewers' Taylor Clarke: Undergoes surgery•
-
Brewers' Taylor Clarke: Goes on IL with meniscus tear•