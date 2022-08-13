Rogers (knee) has reportedly been available since Wednesday but has yet to make an appearance, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Rogers received a cortisone shot in his left knee last weekend and was unavailable through Tuesday's game against the Rays as a result. He was available both for Wednesday's series finale and for Friday's series opener against the Cardinals but didn't make an appearance in either contest. He should get into a game soon, however, as he doesn't have any structural damage per Rosiak.