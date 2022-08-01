The Brewers acquired Rogers, left-hander Robert Gasser, right-hander Dinelson Lamet and outfielder Esteury Ruiz from the Padres on Monday in exchange for left-hander Josh Hader, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Rogers will be on the move for the second time this season after the Padres acquired him from the Twins on Opening Day with the hope that he would add stability to the ninth inning. Though he had a promising start to the campaign, Rogers was ultimately removed from the role last week after blowing two saves and allowing runs in each of his final three appearances in San Diego. The Padres quickly found an upgrade at the back end of the bullpen in Hader, but Rogers could recapture the closer's gig with his new team if the Brewers aren't eager to elevate ace setup man Devin Williams to the ninth-inning role. Until the Brewers clarify their bullpen plans in the post-Hader era, Rogers is worth holding in most leagues. Despite losing out on the job in San Diego, Rogers still converted 28 of his 35 save chances on the season and sported decent underlying ratios (2.35 FIP, 3.36 xFIP, 22.4 K-BB%).