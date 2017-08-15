Brewers' Taylor Williams: Back in action at Double-A
Williams (undisclosed) is back in action for Double-A Biloxi. He fired a scoreless inning while striking out two as a reliever last weekend.
While Williams has primarily operated as a starter this season for the Shuckers, the Brewers appear to be transitioning the 26-year-old righty to a relief role. He is on the 40-man roster, so it would make sense to get a look at him out of the big-league bullpen in September before having to make a decision regarding his 40-man status this offseason.
