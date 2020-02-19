Play

The Brewers designated Williams for assignment Wednesday.

Williams was cast off the 40-man roster after the Brewers announced the signing of utility man Brock Holt to a one-year deal in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old reliever was hit hard in his 10 appearances with the big club a season ago, giving up 16 runs on 22 hits and seven walks over 14.2 innings.

