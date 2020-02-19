Brewers' Taylor Williams: Bounced from 40-man roster
The Brewers designated Williams for assignment Wednesday.
Williams was cast off the 40-man roster after the Brewers announced the signing of utility man Brock Holt to a one-year deal in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old reliever was hit hard in his 10 appearances with the big club a season ago, giving up 16 runs on 22 hits and seven walks over 14.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Biggest breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for the outfield position
Making up more than one-third of the entire hitter pool, outfield is the position best equipped...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2020 guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-only H2H points mock draft
Splitting up the player pool makes for sharper scarcities. Scott White looks at some of those...