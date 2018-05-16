Brewers' Taylor Williams: Dealt loss Tuesday
Williams (0-1) was tagged with the loss Tuesday after allowing a run while recording just one out against the Diamondbacks.
Brought in to a tie game in the eighth inning, Williams faced just two batters but was charged with the loss when his leadoff walk came around to score later in the inning. The righty has given up a run in three of his last five outings, but is still posting a respectable 3.14 ERA on the season.
