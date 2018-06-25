Brewers' Taylor Williams: Excelling out of Brewers bullpen
Williams pitched three times in the last four days and allowed just two hits while posting a 4:1 K:BB over three scoreless frames.
Williams' success the last few days hardly comes as a surprise, given that he has allowed just two earned runs -- both in the same game -- in 13 appearances since May 23. He has posted a 0.93 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB in 14 innings over that span, which further indicates how well he is throwing the ball. He will continue working in a low-leverage role thanks to the depth of the Brewers' bullpen, but he certainly is earning himself more trust.
More News
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Notches first hold of season•
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Dealt loss Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Strikes out two in relief•
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Finishes Wednesday's game•
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Starts ninth inning with lead•
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Recalled from Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...