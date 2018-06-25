Williams pitched three times in the last four days and allowed just two hits while posting a 4:1 K:BB over three scoreless frames.

Williams' success the last few days hardly comes as a surprise, given that he has allowed just two earned runs -- both in the same game -- in 13 appearances since May 23. He has posted a 0.93 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB in 14 innings over that span, which further indicates how well he is throwing the ball. He will continue working in a low-leverage role thanks to the depth of the Brewers' bullpen, but he certainly is earning himself more trust.