Williams pitched the final inning of the Brewers' 10-5 exhibition-game victory over the Blue Jays on Monday. He did not allow a baserunner and struck out one batter.

Williams did not earn a save Monday due to the margin of victory, but his usage suggests he may be manager Craig Counsell's top right-handed option to close games in the expected absences of fellow relievers Corey Knebel (elbow) and Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder). The Brewers led just 6-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, and after that -- and after Josh Hader pitched the fourth frame presumably to get in a final tune-up against big-league hitters -- Alex Claudio, Jacob Barnes, and Williams entered in that order and each threw an inning to finish the game. The southpaw Hader is clearly the Brewers' top option for saves in the absence of his fellow All-Stars, but Counsell showed last year he is willing to use Hader in key spots and not restrict him only to save situations, so the door is open for other relievers to see save opportunities until either Knebel or Jeffress returns. Counsell has not made any announcements regarding his bullpen usage when the regular season gets underway, but Williams has closer's stuff and had a dominant spring (0.79 ERA, 13 K over 11.1 innings), which in addition to Monday's usage, indicate he could be his manager's preferred option to close in games Hader isn't.