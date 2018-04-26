Brewers' Taylor Williams: Finishes Wednesday's game
Williams finished Wednesday's 6-2 victory over the Royals, recording all three outs in the ninth inning and striking out two batters in the process.
Williams did not record a save with the Brewers up more than three runs, but he still came through in a key spot. Williams allowed a hit Wednesday and owns a sub-par 1.64 WHIP on the season, which has not made things easy for him. However, with 14 strikeouts over just 7.1 innings, he has been able to erase a lot of his mistakes by himself. Williams has a dynamic arm, but given the Brewers' bullpen depth, he will continue working mainly in middle relief for now.
More News
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Starts ninth inning with lead•
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Optioned to minors•
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Vying for bullpen spot•
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Role still uncertain•
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Recalled from Double-A•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...