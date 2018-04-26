Williams finished Wednesday's 6-2 victory over the Royals, recording all three outs in the ninth inning and striking out two batters in the process.

Williams did not record a save with the Brewers up more than three runs, but he still came through in a key spot. Williams allowed a hit Wednesday and owns a sub-par 1.64 WHIP on the season, which has not made things easy for him. However, with 14 strikeouts over just 7.1 innings, he has been able to erase a lot of his mistakes by himself. Williams has a dynamic arm, but given the Brewers' bullpen depth, he will continue working mainly in middle relief for now.