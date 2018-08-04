Brewers' Taylor Williams: Hits 10-day DL
The Brewers placed Williams on the disabled list Saturday with right elbow soreness.
It's never a good sign when the pitching elbow is involved, but the team didn't provide a potential timeline for his return to the club. The move is retroactive to Aug. 3, allowing Williams to return as soon as Aug. 11, while Jacob Barnes will take his place in the bullpen and on the 25-man roster.
