Williams was placed on the disabled list with Double-A Biloxi on Tuesday with an undisclosed issue, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Although little is known about the injury itself, McCalvy does note that it has nothing to do with his arm and doesn't seem to be very serious. With this in mind, he could return after the minimum 7-day stay on the disabled list, but a better timetable should come forth once he's able to ramp up his activity again.