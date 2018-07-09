Williams tossed a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday's victory over the Braves.

Williams was summoned from the bullpen with the Brewers holding a five-run lead, and he made sure that lead held, striking out one of the first batter he faced and getting the next two to ground out. Williams allowed two earned runs in his final appearance in June, but since giving up four earned runs over a six-outing stretch in May, he has posted a 1.93 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 21:6 K:BB in 18.2 innings of relief.

