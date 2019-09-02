The Brewers recalled Williams from Triple-A San Antonio on Monday.

Williams was hit hard across his eight appearances out of the Milwaukee bullpen earlier this season, giving up 16 earned runs on 20 hits and five walks over 11.2 innings. He'll provide the Brewers with some extra right-handed relief depth in September, but don't expect manager Craig Counsell to turn to him regularly in big spots.

