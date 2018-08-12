Brewers' Taylor Williams: Nearing return from DL
Williams (elbow) completed a bullpen session Saturday and is close to being activated off the 10-day disabled list, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Williams landed on the disabled list Aug. 4 with right elbow soreness, and the Brewers are simply deciding whether a minor-league rehab assignment is necessary. The 27-year-old is eligible to return against the Cubs on Tuesday, and the team should announce their plans for him in the next day or two.
