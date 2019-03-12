Brewers' Taylor Williams: No earned runs allowed this spring
Williams allowed an unearned run in Monday's spring game against the White Sox but still owns a 0.00 ERA during the exhibition season.
Williams has thrown the ball well this spring, giving up no earned runs over 5.0 innings while also allowing just three hits and posting a 6:3 K:BB. Williams posted a 4.25 ERA and 1.47 ERA across 56 games with the Brewers last year, which are hardly inspiring ratios. However, he averaged 95 mph on his fastball last year and looked dominant when he was at his best, so he could find himself in a key spot in the Brewers' bullpen should he gain more consistency.
