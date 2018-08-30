Brewers' Taylor Williams: Optioned to Colorado Springs
Williams was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday.
Williams will give way to a fresh arm after pitching in back-to-back games for Milwaukee this series, including an inning of relief during Wednesday's 10-inning contest. The right-hander just hasn't been as sharp during the second half of the season, as he's logged a 9.49 ERA and 2.59 WHIP across 12.1 innings dating back to July 20. That said, look for him to rejoin the big-league club in a couple weeks.
