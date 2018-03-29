Williams was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

Williams was vying for one of the final spots in the Brewers' Opening Day bullpen, but the team opted to go with the veteran Oliver Drake instead, as Drake is out of minor-league options. It's still unclear if the Brewers intend to have Williams stretch out as a starter or stick in a relief role with the Sky Sox.

