Brewers' Taylor Williams: Picks up first win of season
Williams tossed a scoreless inning of relief and picked up his first win of the season in Tuesday's victory over the Cardinals.
Williams allowed an inherited runner to score on a sacrifice fly and served up two other singles in Tuesday's outing, but he was able to escape the fifth-inning jam by inducing an inning-ending double play. He has pitched sparingly this month but has been effective, totaling three scoreless innings over five appearances.
