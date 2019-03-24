Brewers' Taylor Williams: Quality results this spring
Williams threw a scoreless inning in Saturday's split-squad game against the Royals.
Williams has gotten the job done this spring, giving up just one earned run over 9.1 innings (0.96 ERA) while allowing just four hits and posting an 11:5 K:BB. He has not officially won a spot on the Opening Day roster, but is seemingly trending in that direction. Williams' walk rate this spring is a bit concerning, but he possess a power arsenal, which could earn him a shot in key spots early with fellow right-handed relievers Corey Knebel (elbow) and Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder) injured.
