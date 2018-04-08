Brewers' Taylor Williams: Recalled from Triple-A
Williams was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.
Williams narrowly missed out on an Opening Day roster spot but will now return to the majors following Christian Yelich's (oblique) placement on the disabled list. The 26-year-old will likely operate in a lower-leverage relief role with the Brewers moving forward.
More News
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Optioned to minors•
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Vying for bullpen spot•
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Role still uncertain•
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Recalled from Double-A•
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Back in action at Double-A•
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Lands on Double-A DL•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...