Brewers' Taylor Williams: Rejoins big club
The Brewers recalled Williams from Triple-A San Antonio on Thursday.
Williams will provide a much-needed long-relief option to a bullpen that required six pitchers to get through Wednesday's 11-4 loss. Once Milwaukee's key bullpen members have all received sufficient rest, Williams could be at risk of a demotion back to Triple-A.
